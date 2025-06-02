Color Cosmetics Market Outlook 20252032: USD 128.11 Billion By 2032

Color Cosmetics Market Size

Key companies covered in color cosmetics market report are L'Oréal S.A, Unilever, Revlon, Inc., Coty Inc., Amway, KRYOLAN, CIATÉ, and Others.

- Fortune Business InsightsNY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global color cosmetics market was valued at USD 77.73 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow from USD 82.16 billion in 2024 to USD 128.11 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The growth is being driven by the surging trend for personal grooming and high-end lifestyle. The color cosmetics market in the U.S. is expected to grow steadily, reaching around USD 26.43 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by the booming beauty industry and continuous innovations in makeup products.According to the analysis, color cosmetics have become trendier to complement the high-end lifestyle and personal grooming. With the rising prominence of personal hygiene, skincare, fragrances, hair care, and makeup, industry players are likely to inject funds into cosmetic products. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Color Cosmetics Market Size and Industry Report, 2025-2032”.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 82.16 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 128.11 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.7% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 243♦ Segments Covered: By Target Market (Prestige Products and Mass Products), By Distribution (Offline and Online), By Application (Nail Products, Hair Products, Lip Products, Face Products, and Others).Segmentation Analysis:.Prestige Products Segment to Record Notable Surge Owing to Rising Luxurious Goods DemandOn the basis of target market, the market for color cosmetics is segmented into mass products and prestige products. The prestige products segment accounted for a dominating share in the market and is expected to depict substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The expansion is due to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the usage of quality products on the face and body..Offline Segment to Gain Traction Impelled by Soaring E-Commerce SectorBy distribution, the market is segregated into online and offline. The offline segment is estimated to surge at a considerable pace over the estimated period. The rise is driven by the growing consumer preference for purchase through the demo of the product..Face Products Segment to Depict Appreciable Upsurge Impelled by Surging Consumer Awareness Regarding Beauty TrendsBased on application, the market is fragmented into hair products, nail products, lip products, face products, and others. The face products segment is expected to register considerable expansion throughout the forecast period. The surge is due to the growing trend for face beautification.Based on geography, the market for color cosmetics has been analyzed across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report gives a coverage of the major factors boosting the global industry landscape over the estimated period. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends propelling industry expansion over the coming years. The report also includes an overview of the vital steps undertaken by leading industry players for strengthening their market positions.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:.L'Oréal S.A (France).Unilever (U.K.).Avon Products Inc. (U.K.).Estée Lauder Inc (U.S.).Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan).Revlon, Inc. (U.S.).Coty Inc. (U.S.).Amway (U.S.).KRYOLAN (Germany).CIATÉ (U.K.).CHANEL (France)Drivers and Restraints:Industry Share to Surge Due to Rising Inclination Toward Organic Cosmetic ProductsOne of the key factors propelling the color cosmetics market growth is the rising consumer inclination toward the purchase of organic cosmetic products. Additional factor favoring industry expansion is the soaring importance of using chemical-free cosmetic products and surging disposable income in emerging and developing markets.However, the industry expansion could be restrained by the growing awareness regarding the protection and preservation of the environment.Regional Insights:Asia Pacific to Lead Impelled by Growing Skin Care Products DemandThe Asia Pacific color cosmetics market share is expected to register substantial growth over the estimated period. The expansion is driven by the escalating demand for skin care products from countries such as India, Japan, and China.The North America market is poised to depict appreciable growth throughout the study period. The escalation is driven by the high disposable income and rapid technological advancement.Competitive Landscape:Leading Companies Enter into Collaborations to Expand Product ReachMajor players are focused on the adoption of a range of strategic initiatives for strengthening their industry positions. Some of these steps include acquisitions, collaborations, and merger agreements. Additional initiatives comprise an increase in R&D activities and the rollout of new products.Get a Quote:Key Industry Development:.April 2023: The French Company L'Oréal acquired the Australian luxury brand Aesop from Natura & Co. The acquisition would help expand its presence in high-end cosmetics with a view to international expansion, including in China..June 2023: In India, the French beauty company L'Oréal relaunched its luxury beauty brand Lancôme. The company would distribute skincare, makeup, and fragrances under the Lancôme brand in India.Related Reports:Plastic Containers Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2032Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends, 2032

