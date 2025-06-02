Gaiea Sanskrit's New Album, Concert And Film Series

Gaiea Sanskrit

"Celestial Journey": New Album and Spiritual Concert in a Breathtaking Italian Location on June 28

Celestial Journey – New Album by Gaiea Sanskrit

“Celestial Journey”, the 31st album by Gaiea Sanskrit, blends Sanskrit, soulful melodies and celestial soundscapes. The album is gaining momentum on Spotify and has entered the One World Music Radio Album Top 10.

Several music videos have been released on YouTube, with more to follow.

One of the songs, titled Respira Tranquila, was inspired by a personal moment. Gaiea explains:“When I once felt fearful, someone looked me in the eye and said those words. Hearing them in Spanish touched me deeply - my whole body responded and relaxed. That's why I added the lyrics: 'Breathe, breathe slow and let go.' The song is a recollection of that moment - and a reminder to myself of how important it is.”

Album Details

. Title: Celestial Journey

. Tracks: 10 | Duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

. Produced by: Studio Noah (London)

. Musicians: Viamarsha (tabla), Jamie Frankel (flute and bass)

. Available on: Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and all other streaming platforms

Exclusive concert on the Italian Riviera - June 28

“Celestial Journey” is also the title of an upcoming live concert by Gaiea and her Cosmic Choir. It will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at a breathtaking hilltop location in Rapallo, on the Italian Riviera.

Venue: Casa del Pellegrino, Salita al Santuario, 15 Montallegro – Rapallo (GE), Italy.

Arrival from: 4:00 pm.

Concert starts: 5:00 pm.

Contribution: €20.

Reservations: ilsoffiodidurga (at) gmail (dot) com – +39 349 639 0275.

Limited places available. Early booking is recommended.

About Gaiea Sanskrit

Gaiea Sanskrit is a British singer and composer known for her soul-stirring renditions of Sanskrit mantras and hymns. She began learning Sanskrit at the age of four, later earning a degree in Sanskrit from Oxford University and a Master's in Music Theatre. Gaiea combines her deep knowledge of this ancient language with her musical talents to create songs that resonate with audiences around the world. Gaiea founded the Cosmic Choir, a global ensemble of singers dedicated to Sanskrit music.

About Sanskrit

Sanskrit is often referred to as the language of the gods - its sound vibrations said to harmonise body and soul. It is the mother of many languages and traditions, and is more than 3,000 years old.

Sanskrit film

In 2024, Gaiea released the six-part Sanskrit Pilgrimage film series . It shows her search for ancient wisdom in England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland, meeting people whose lives have been transformed by this ancient language, discovering connections with history and culture, and why Sanskrit is still very much alive today. More is on the way.

Damodarastakam - from Celestial Journey album

