WEALTH UNTOLD To Have Its International Premiere In Nice

Entrance to the Palais des Expositions in Nice, known as La Baleine for the United Nations Ocean Conference.

The documentary film will screen as part of coral reef-related events at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference in the South of France.

NICE, FRANCE, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eclectic Aspirations is proud to announce the upcoming international premiere of WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful new documentary spotlighting a multigenerational network of women leaders working to protect Belize's barrier reef and the livelihoods it supports.The film will screen on Thursday, June 5, 2025 starting at 17:00 (5pm local time) in the #ForCoral Pavilion at La Baleine (The Whale) in the Palais des Expositions. WEALTH UNTOLD's international premiere marks the first time that the documentary is screened to an in-person audience beyond Belize's borders. Access to the screening is free and open to the public, but viewers are advised that they must register in advance at in order to access La Baleine.Crafted over four years by a dedicated team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD had its world premiere on opening day of the 17th edition of the Belize International Film Festival in November 2024, where it received enthusiastic acclaim. Last month, the film had its television premiere on Channel 5 Belize with two airings underwritten by Belize's Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit within the Office of the Prime Minister.The film is following a two-pronged release strategy. In addition to traditional distribution via film festivals, television broadcasts, and future availability on streaming platforms, WEALTH UNTOLD will engage international audiences through grassroots partnerships with aligned organizations, academic institutions, and thematically relevant conferences.“Screening WEALTH UNTOLD at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference is a great opportunity to engage the global ocean community,” said producer/director Eladio Arvelo.“We extend our gratitude to our mission-aligned co-organizers, Healthy Reefs for Healthy People and the International Coral Reef Initiative, for facilitating this screening opportunity.”The International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) organized the #ForCoral Pavilion with support from The General Organization for Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in The Red Sea (SHAMS), Bloomberg Ocean Initiative, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR). The pavilion brings together coral reef champions, policymakers, change-makers and Indigenous peoples, alongside investors, and conservation experts from around the world to spotlight bold action and amplify awareness of the vital role healthy coral reefs play in sustaining ocean and planetary health.Eclectic Aspirations welcomes collaboration with mission-aligned partners committed to preserving our global marine environment. To request a private screening or learn more about how your organization can leverage the documentary's content, please visit the film's official website atAbout Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company's award-winning films, visitMedia ContactEclectic Aspirations LLC...

