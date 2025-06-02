403
Moscow declares terrorist unit radicalizing Muslims, migrants busted
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have arrested several members of a terrorist cell operating in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB). The group, made up of seven citizens from an unnamed Central Asian country, reportedly followed orders from a foreign agent linked to an international terrorist organization, believed to be based in Poland. The FSB did not reveal the organization’s name.
The suspects aimed to spread extremist ideology among local Muslims and migrant workers in the region, about 400 km east of Moscow. Their ultimate goal was to seize power and establish a so-called “global caliphate.” They also recruited supporters through covert meetings.
Alongside the announcement, the FSB released footage showing the arrests and searches of the suspects’ residences. Investigators confiscated illegal propaganda, communication tools, and electronic devices used in their activities.
Criminal charges have been filed against the group’s two leaders, while the other members have been placed under administrative detention and are set to be deported. Earlier this month, the FSB also foiled a teen-led terrorist group in the Stavropol Region, which had planned attacks on police during Victory Day celebrations. The name of their affiliated organization was not disclosed.
