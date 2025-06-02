Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Public Joint Stock Company AB Kauno Energija Established Public Institution Transformacijos”


2025-06-02 05:30:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Kauno energija, which supplies centralized heating and hot water to the city and district of Kaunas and Jurbarkas, established the public institution "Transformacijos". The aim of "Transformacijos" is to meet public interests and carry out social activities in the fields of culture, science, education, and events.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118


