Biofertilizers Market Size To Worth USD 6.34 Billion By 2032 CAGR Of 12.21% During 2025-2032

Biofertilizers Market

Key companies covered in the biofertilizers market report are Lallemand Inc., National Fertilizers Limited, Bioceres S.A., BioWorks Inc., Symborg, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global biofertilizers market size stood at USD 2.53 billion in 2024. It is expected to increase from USD 2.83 billion in 2025 to USD 6.34 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 12.21% throughout the forecast period (2025–2032). North America held the leading position in the biofertilizers market, capturing a share of 30.83% in 2024. The U.S. biofertilizers market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 1.28 billion by 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of organic farms across the country, along with government initiatives and support aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices.Biofertilizers, also referred to as bioinoculants, are living microorganisms that enhance plant nutrient uptake by colonizing the rhizosphere when applied to soil or seeds. Key microorganisms used in the production of these fertilizers include cyanobacteria, nitrogen-fixing bacteria, phosphate-solubilizing bacteria, and molds. These agents accelerate microbial activity in the soil, thereby increasing the availability of nutrients in forms that are readily absorbed by plants. Moreover, they contribute to higher crop productivity, better soil health, and improved resistance to pests and plant diseases. A notable benefit is their long-lasting effect-typically, after three to four years of application, the original inoculum remains sufficient for continuous microbial activity and growth. This long-term benefit makes them an appealing option in the agricultural sector.Fortune Business InsightsTM offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled“Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”. Get a Free Sample Research PDF:. Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 2.83 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 6.34 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.21%% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 249♦︎ Segments Covered: By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), By Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAN, and Others), By Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others)♦︎ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ Growth Drivers: Proliferating Demand for Sustainable Crop Production Inputs to Support Market Growth | Expansion in Production of Horticulture Crops and Cereal Crops to Support Biological Products Growth. Segmentation Analysis:The nitrogen-fixing segment leads the market due to its ability to enhance nitrogen levels in the soil, supporting the growth of nutrient-demanding crops such as rice, oilseeds, and wheat. Among microorganisms, Rhizobium dominates because of its significant role in soil nitrogen enrichment, which boosts crop yields and reduces reliance on costly synthetic fertilizers. In terms of application, seed treatment holds the largest share owing to its effectiveness in improving crop resistance and survival by protecting against bacterial and viral infections.By crop type, cereals are expected to retain the leading position, driven by rising consumer demand for health-conscious and organic cereal products. This trend supports increased use of organic fertilizers in cereal cultivation. Regionally, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with each region contributing to the overall growth based on agricultural practices and demand for sustainable farming solutions.. Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:. Drivers and Restraints:♦︎ Rising Cultivation of Horticultural and Cereal Crops to Boost Market ExpansionBiofertilizers help restore soil microbial communities, improving fertility and reducing the negative impact of excessive farming and chemical fertilizers. Studies, including one from the European Journal of Horticultural Science, show that arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) significantly enhance yield and nutrient content in horticultural crops, reinforcing their value in boosting crop quality and productivity. However, their inconsistent performance across different soils and crop types highlights the need for localized research, which poses a challenge to broader market growth.. Regional Insights:♦︎ North America Leads Due to Rising Organic Agriculture TrendsNorth America dominates the global market, driven by rising consumer demand for organically produced goods, with U.S. organic product sales exceeding USD 60 billion in 2022, reflecting a strong shift toward sustainable choices. Meanwhile, supportive policies in Europe promoting the replacement or optimization of chemical fertilizers with biological alternatives are also expected to boost market growth in the region.. List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:.Lallemand Inc. (Canada).National Fertilizers Limited (India).IPL Biologicals (International Panaacea Limited) (India).Bioceres S.A. (Argentina).BioWorks Inc. (U.S.).SOM PHYTOPHARMA (INDIA) LIMITED (India).American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.).Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (India).Symborg (Spain).Novozymes (Denmark). Key Industry Development:♦︎ April 2023 – Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, encouraged farmers to improve crop yields using high-grade biofertilizers, underscoring the importance of promoting natural fertilizer alternatives.. Read Related Insights:♦︎ Biostimulants Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032♦︎ Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

