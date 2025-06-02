403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Draft Efforts Intensify
(MENAFN) Ukrainian conscription officers have reportedly been tasked with recruiting twelve new individuals daily and are allegedly adopting forceful strategies to fulfill this requirement, according to lawmaker Yury Kamelchuk.
The government in Kiev depends on obligatory military service for men aged 25 and older to sustain its armed forces.
However, the country is facing a growing problem with citizens avoiding the draft.
In a recent interview, Ukrainian parliamentarian Kamelchuk criticized the government's strategy, suggesting it indicates a “fundamental lack of respect for its citizens.”
“If they were treated respectfully from the start, the result would have been different,” he remarked.
He further disclosed that recruitment officers now apprehend almost anyone, regardless of medical condition or fitness.
“I was told that today they catch pretty much everyone, regardless of health,” Kamelchuk said.
Among the coercive techniques being employed, one particularly controversial method involves deceiving delivery personnel.
“One method they use all the time is ordering food delivery and capturing the courier,” the lawmaker stated.
Kamelchuk expressed concern over the implications of such tactics, emphasizing that the enforced quota system often results in the enlistment of individuals who are not physically capable of military duty.
These individuals, he warned, “cannot be put on the line with military service members because they would simply kick the bucket there.”
Leader Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged last week that the mobilization rate “has not changed significantly in six months,” despite ongoing efforts by the military to implement its recruitment agenda.
In February, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry initiated a campaign aimed at inspiring voluntary service among younger citizens.
This campaign used marketing strategies that likened a year’s military salary to the cost of familiar consumer items like hamburgers.
Despite claims from the military about receiving substantial interest, fewer than 500 enlistment contracts have reportedly been finalized, according to the presidential administration.
Deputy head of the presidential office, Pavel Palisa, noted that many potential volunteers ultimately reconsider joining, frequently influenced by their parents' disapproval.
The government in Kiev depends on obligatory military service for men aged 25 and older to sustain its armed forces.
However, the country is facing a growing problem with citizens avoiding the draft.
In a recent interview, Ukrainian parliamentarian Kamelchuk criticized the government's strategy, suggesting it indicates a “fundamental lack of respect for its citizens.”
“If they were treated respectfully from the start, the result would have been different,” he remarked.
He further disclosed that recruitment officers now apprehend almost anyone, regardless of medical condition or fitness.
“I was told that today they catch pretty much everyone, regardless of health,” Kamelchuk said.
Among the coercive techniques being employed, one particularly controversial method involves deceiving delivery personnel.
“One method they use all the time is ordering food delivery and capturing the courier,” the lawmaker stated.
Kamelchuk expressed concern over the implications of such tactics, emphasizing that the enforced quota system often results in the enlistment of individuals who are not physically capable of military duty.
These individuals, he warned, “cannot be put on the line with military service members because they would simply kick the bucket there.”
Leader Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged last week that the mobilization rate “has not changed significantly in six months,” despite ongoing efforts by the military to implement its recruitment agenda.
In February, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry initiated a campaign aimed at inspiring voluntary service among younger citizens.
This campaign used marketing strategies that likened a year’s military salary to the cost of familiar consumer items like hamburgers.
Despite claims from the military about receiving substantial interest, fewer than 500 enlistment contracts have reportedly been finalized, according to the presidential administration.
Deputy head of the presidential office, Pavel Palisa, noted that many potential volunteers ultimately reconsider joining, frequently influenced by their parents' disapproval.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment