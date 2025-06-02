Blokees Made Its Debut At CCXP México 2025, Officially Enters México Market

Blokees Made Its Debut At CCXP México 2025, Officially Enters México Market
Blokees boasts an extensive portfolio of more than 50 globally licensed IPs, demonstrating its robust innovation capabilities in global IP collaborations and product development. Underpinning this success is Blokees's innovative R&D system, which has yielded over 500 patents and established a comprehensive global product matrix encompassing more than 600 SKUs. The products are characterized by their high IP accuracy, ease of assembly, exceptional playability, and remarkable value. This rich and diverse product matrix effectively caters to the varied needs of players worldwide.
At the event, Blokees also established a dedicated exhibition area for its BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) works. Since mid-2024, Blokees has showcased its BFC works at major international expos, including the China Toy Expo, Singapore Comic Con, Nuremberg Toy Fair, and New York Toy Fair. Blokees aims to engage global fans in the BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) initiative to promote new developments and inspire users to express their ideas through secondary creations.
This development represents another significant milestone in Blokees's global strategic deployment, following its expansions into Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Under the guidance of the "all people, all prices, and globalization" strategy, Blokees will continue to connect global players through innovative products and community culture, thereby pass on the Fun of Building.
SOURCE Blokees
