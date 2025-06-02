Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Telia Lietuva, AB Presentation To Investors At Event 'CEO Meets Investors'


2025-06-02 05:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 June 2025, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva, made a presentation to investors at Nasdaq Baltic organized event CEO Meets Investors.


ENCL. Telia Lietuva presentation to investors


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: ...

Attachment

  • Telia Lietuva_CEO meets investors_2025 06 02_EN

MENAFN02062025004107003653ID1109624459

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search