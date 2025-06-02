Viridien: Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
|Date of the information
|Total number of issued shares
|Number of actual voting rights*
|Number of theoretical voting rights**
|May 31, 2025
|7,161,465
|7,185,739
|7,185,988
* All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.
** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.
Attachment
-
2025.05.31_information mensuelle AMF ENG
