SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 'Sactown Famous ,' a Sacramento-based brand, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking sci-fi epic, 'Shape of Things to Come,' has achieved official film festival status, earning an "official selection" nod at both the 2025 SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival and the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival in Tokyo, Japan. This marks a significant milestone for the film, recognized as the first AI-generated movie to debut in IMAX.For those unfamiliar, a quick search on Google's Gemini or ChatGPT about "Shape of Things to Come by Tony Savo " reveals an in-depth breakdown of the film, including its compelling plot, memorable characters like Tommy Timex and Autonomous The Merciless Mech, and its rapid ascent to international acclaim.According to Tony Savo, owner and creative force behind 'Sactown Famous,' the film serves as an objective case study on the immense power of intellectual property for brands of all sizes. Its success, he states, clearly demonstrates the future trajectory of branding as artificial intelligence continues to disrupt conventional landscapes."As technology progresses, people will have more time on their hands to consume content," said Savo, the pioneering AI-Filmmaker. "Brands will have to compete for consumers' attention with more and more targeted content. Think of commercials becoming more like short films to engage viewers. Brands that can develop their own universes with colorful characters can then do product placement and key messaging in the content with links to purchase goods embedded in the metadata to create a seamless and immersive consumer experience."The undeniable benefits of brand loyalty enjoyed by the world's largest IPs are evident. From Star Wars to Toy Story, Batman to Barbie, each intellectual property fosters a single marquee brand attached to the content and merchandise it generates, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that continuously feeds back into the brand's global reach and footprint."It's really important for people to connect with the brand's characters and stories," Savo emphasized. "Once we completed the film, we got noticed by the international film and media community and were able to take Sactown Famous from a local brand to being celebrated on the global stage. The next step is introducing those characters to the public in the form of branded merchandise they can engage with and make their own."Last month, 'Sactown Famous' announced its participation in the Roseville Gamers Expo on June 21st and 22nd at The Grounds in Roseville, CA. The brand will be there to introduce the film's characters to the public and highlight the film's impressive accolades outside the Sacramento community. Fans and attendees will have a large assortment of hoodies, shirts, posters, holographic stickers, and other film-inspired collectibles available for viewing and purchase.In celebration of the film's recent month-long screening at the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival in Tokyo, Japan 'Sactown Famous' will be releasing their all new "Tokyo Joe" limited edition t-shirt highlighting the iconic 916-to-Tokyo connection exclusively at Roseville Gamers Expo - June 21st and 22nd at The Grounds in Roseville, CA.About Roseville Gamers Expo:Fire & Ice RGX is a dynamic collaboration between Fire and Ice Games, a premier gaming and collectibles destination in Rocklin, CA, and Sac Gamers Expo, a Sacramento-based video game convention founded in 2015 by gamers for gamers. This family-oriented event caters to all levels of gamers and features special guests including voice actors, industry experts, and content creators, over 200 game vendors and artists, tournaments, free-to-play console games and arcades, a museum showcasing rare gaming artifacts, and much more! The event will be held at the Roebbelen Center, @the Grounds in Roseville, CA, on June 21-22, 2025.About 'Shape of Things to Come'Shape of Things to Come is a groundbreaking 15-minute sci-fi short film written and directed by Sacramento-based filmmaker Tony Savo. Released in 2025, the film is notable for being the first AI-generated movie to premiere in IMAX, marking a significant milestone in the integration of artificial intelligence into mainstream filmmaking.The narrative follows Tommy Timex, an ordinary gig-worker from Sacramento who is unexpectedly thrust into the high-tech world of Silicon Valley. There, he develops a revolutionary AI-powered social media tool. However, a catastrophic setback propels him into a surreal and mind-bending future, exploring profound questions about technology, consciousness, and the human experience.Remarkably, the film was produced entirely on an Android mobile device, utilizing cutting-edge AI tools such as Dream Machine by Luma Labs and Gen-2 by Runway AI for visual effects. Voice-overs were generated using Eleven Labs' text-to-speech technology. The entire production was completed over approximately 2,000 hours spanning three months, with a total cost of less than $200.Shape of Things to Come features a captivating synthwave soundtrack by artists VHS Ghost and VHS LOGOS, enhancing its retro-futuristic aesthetic. The film's unique blend of first-person and third-person perspectives, combined with surreal dreams and premonitions, creates an immersive cinematic experience.About Tony SavoTony Savo is an award-winning AI-Filmmaker and futurist with a decade-long background in Silicon Valley, having freelanced for major tech leaders including Google, Meta and Singularity University. His work pushes the boundaries of cinematic artistry and technological innovation. He is also the owner and founder of Sactown Famous, a Sacramento tech firm that develops vibrant and engaging content showcasing the city's dynamic culture.

