Delhi's Batla House Demolition Drive Faces Legal Scrutiny Amid Resident Outcry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Tensions have escalated in Southeast Delhi's Batla House area after several homes and commercial establishments were marked with red Xs, an ominous sign that locals say has historically preceded demolition drives, by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, leaving hundreds of residents in fear of sudden eviction.

According to the DDA, the action stems from a Supreme Court directive ordering the clearance of encroachments on public land. However, many residents allege that due process was not followed. They claim they were neither given the chance to prove ownership nor offered alternative rehabilitation before receiving eviction notices.

On May 22 and 26, two separate notices were served, one by the UP Irrigation Department and another by the DDA, referencing Khasra numbers 277 and 279 in the affected locality. The timing and abruptness of the move sparked panic, with locals scrambling to seek legal relief.

Advocate Adeel Ahmed, who is representing some of the affected residents, emphasised procedural lapses:“The main issue here is that those who received notices under Khasra Number 279 were not even parties to the contempt proceedings. Since they were not parties, they were directly served notices without being heard. A 15-day notice should have been given to allow them to respond, but instead, the notice straightaway asked them to vacate the land.”

A petition challenging the demolitions has now been filed before the Supreme Court. The apex court acknowledged the urgency of the matter and stated it would be heard by the regular Bench when the court reopens in early July.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who has been actively involved in the issue, confirmed the development:“Today, we have received relief from the Supreme Court that the matter will be heard by the regular Bench in the first week of July, whenever the court reopens. Until then, those who were facing the threat of demolition have been advised to seek relief under PM-UDAY or any applicable scheme and to submit their individual applications accordingly.”

In a parallel relief, the Delhi High Court has stayed the UP Irrigation Department's demolition plans for now, offering temporary reprieve to some residents.

As legal proceedings move forward, residents remain uncertain about their future, anxiously awaiting clarity on whether they will be allowed to stay or face demolition once court hearings resume.