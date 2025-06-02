Kremlin affirms Putin understands Trump in English

Russian President Vladimir Putin can understand English and follows conversations with former U.S. President Donald Trump directly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed in an interview released Sunday. According to Peskov, during their phone calls, Putin listens to Trump’s English before hearing a Russian translation, which helps avoid any potential miscommunication.Peskov emphasized that while interpretation is provided afterward to ensure accuracy, Putin is capable of grasping the essence of Trump’s remarks immediately due to his English comprehension. However, this process makes the exchanges slightly longer because of the added time needed for translation.The most recent conversation between Putin and Trump took place on May 19 and lasted over two hours. The Kremlin called it a “very useful” discussion, which followed renewed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. These were the first in-person talks since 2022 and led to a major prisoner exchange agreement.Putin described the phone call as “productive, substantive, and candid,” with the Ukraine conflict as the central topic. He noted that both sides agreed Russia would draft a memorandum outlining principles and a timeline for a potential peace deal, including the possibility of a temporary ceasefire if consensus is reached.Trump, for his part, said the conversation went “very well” and described the atmosphere as “excellent.” Still, he later criticized Russia’s reaction to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks, saying he was “not happy with what Putin’s doing.”Moscow continues to emphasize its readiness for a peaceful resolution and has welcomed U.S. involvement in the diplomatic process. Putin reiterated that resolving the core causes of the conflict remains Russia’s priority.Meanwhile, Russian officials have condemned the spike in Ukrainian drone strikes on civilian areas as deliberate attempts to undermine peace efforts. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Western nations, particularly the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership, are enabling these attacks by backing what he called “Ukrainian Nazis.”

