Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S., Azerbaijan Advance Shared Vision For Stability And Prosperity - Embassy (VIDEO)


2025-06-02 05:12:51

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The United States and Azerbaijan are working hand in hand toward a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future, said the publication of U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan on social media, Trend reports.

"Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara and Hessie of the U.S. Embassy in Baku recently visited the picturesque Absheron National Park, taking in the stunning views of the Caspian Sea. For decades, the United States has partnered with Azerbaijan to enhance border security along the Caspian, providing support that includes radars, patrol boats, underwater technologies, and specialized training. This assistance has totaled approximately $320 million. Both countries continue working together toward a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future," the post said.

