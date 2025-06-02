Peace Committee Member Shot Dead In Khyber, Police Constable Killed In Separate Bannu Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In two separate incidents of gun violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a peace committee member and a police constable were shot dead by unidentified assailants.

In the Bara tehsil of Khyber district, a member of the local peace committee was gunned down in the Shalobar area.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Bahadur Sher, was on his way home when unknown attackers opened fire on him. He died on the spot while the attackers managed to flee the scene.

The motive behind the targeted killing remains unclear, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects.

Also Read: UNICEF Slams Corporal Punishment After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies During School Assembly in Jamrud

Meanwhile, in Bannu district, another tragic incident occurred near the Tarang graveyard where armed assailants shot and killed a police constable.

The deceased officer was identified as Abrar Khan. Following the attack, the assailants escaped, prompting authorities to shift the body to a nearby hospital.

In response, Bannu police heightened security across the area, established checkpoints at multiple locations, and initiated a manhunt for the attackers.

Police officials stated that all available resources are being utilized to trace and arrest those responsible.