Peace Committee Member Shot Dead In Khyber, Police Constable Killed In Separate Bannu Attack
In the Bara tehsil of Khyber district, a member of the local peace committee was gunned down in the Shalobar area.
According to police sources, the victim, identified as Bahadur Sher, was on his way home when unknown attackers opened fire on him. He died on the spot while the attackers managed to flee the scene.
The motive behind the targeted killing remains unclear, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects.
Also Read: UNICEF Slams Corporal Punishment After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies During School Assembly in Jamrud
Meanwhile, in Bannu district, another tragic incident occurred near the Tarang graveyard where armed assailants shot and killed a police constable.
The deceased officer was identified as Abrar Khan. Following the attack, the assailants escaped, prompting authorities to shift the body to a nearby hospital.
In response, Bannu police heightened security across the area, established checkpoints at multiple locations, and initiated a manhunt for the attackers.
Police officials stated that all available resources are being utilized to trace and arrest those responsible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment