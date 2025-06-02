Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Crowned World Champion In Minifootball

2025-06-02 05:12:25
Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national minifootball team has made history by winning the 2025 Minifootball World Championship, held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The thrilling final took place at the National Gymnastics Arena, where Azerbaijan faced Hungary in a fierce battle.

With a final score of 4-2, the Azerbaijani team emerged victorious. Goals were scored by Tamkin Kalilzade, Mahammad Khalilov, and Ravan Karimov, who netted twice.

This triumph marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time Azerbaijan has claimed the world champion title in minifootball. The team was led by head coach Elshad Guliyev.

Serbia secured third place in the tournament, defeating Montenegro 3-0 in the play-off.

The championship was the highlight of a vibrant Mini-Football Festival hosted in Baku from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

This year's tournament, the fifth edition of the World Minifootball Championship organised by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), brought together national teams from 32 countries across four continents. Romania entered the competition as the defending champion.

The National Gymnastics Arena proved to be a spectacular venue for this global celebration of sport, passion, and unity.

