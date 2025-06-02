Azerbaijan Crowned World Champion In Minifootball
Azerbaijan's national minifootball team has made history by winning the 2025 Minifootball World Championship, held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The thrilling final took place at the National Gymnastics Arena, where Azerbaijan faced Hungary in a fierce battle.
With a final score of 4-2, the Azerbaijani team emerged victorious. Goals were scored by Tamkin Kalilzade, Mahammad Khalilov, and Ravan Karimov, who netted twice.
This triumph marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time Azerbaijan has claimed the world champion title in minifootball. The team was led by head coach Elshad Guliyev.
Serbia secured third place in the tournament, defeating Montenegro 3-0 in the play-off.
The championship was the highlight of a vibrant Mini-Football Festival hosted in Baku from May 21 to June 1, 2025.
This year's tournament, the fifth edition of the World Minifootball Championship organised by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), brought together national teams from 32 countries across four continents. Romania entered the competition as the defending champion.
The National Gymnastics Arena proved to be a spectacular venue for this global celebration of sport, passion, and unity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment