403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Attacks Target Russian Airbases
(MENAFN) In a coordinated wave of kamikaze drone assaults, military airbases throughout Russia came under attack, according to a Sunday announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The ministry attributed responsibility for the incidents to Kiev. While the majority of these attacks were reportedly thwarted, a few resulted in physical destruction.
The ministry detailed that airbases located in several regions—including Murmansk in the north, Ivanovo and Ryazan in the center, Irkutsk in Siberia, and Amur in the Far East—were specifically targeted.
The assaults were executed using first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, some of which were launched from nearby areas, the ministry noted.
Authorities have apprehended certain individuals allegedly involved in the drone operations, though no specifics regarding the number of arrests or the suspects' identities were disclosed.
The Russian military emphasized that the “Kiev regime” bore ultimate responsibility for orchestrating what they labeled as “terrorist attacks.”
In the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, the defense forces reportedly managed to intercept the drones without any resulting injuries or structural harm.
However, in Murmansk and Irkutsk, the strikes caused some aircraft to ignite, though no injuries were reported in any of the incidents, based on the ministry’s information.
The ministry attributed responsibility for the incidents to Kiev. While the majority of these attacks were reportedly thwarted, a few resulted in physical destruction.
The ministry detailed that airbases located in several regions—including Murmansk in the north, Ivanovo and Ryazan in the center, Irkutsk in Siberia, and Amur in the Far East—were specifically targeted.
The assaults were executed using first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, some of which were launched from nearby areas, the ministry noted.
Authorities have apprehended certain individuals allegedly involved in the drone operations, though no specifics regarding the number of arrests or the suspects' identities were disclosed.
The Russian military emphasized that the “Kiev regime” bore ultimate responsibility for orchestrating what they labeled as “terrorist attacks.”
In the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, the defense forces reportedly managed to intercept the drones without any resulting injuries or structural harm.
However, in Murmansk and Irkutsk, the strikes caused some aircraft to ignite, though no injuries were reported in any of the incidents, based on the ministry’s information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment