Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Contract Of Century Changed Geopolitical And Geo-Economic Situation In Region: Says President

Contract Of Century Changed Geopolitical And Geo-Economic Situation In Region: Says President


2025-06-02 05:12:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “As it was already mentioned, back in 1994, when the first oil and gas exhibition was held, right after that, Azerbaijan signed a contract with a consortium of international oil companies, which later was called the Contract of the Century. It actually changed the whole geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the region,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.

“That was due to the vision of President Heydar Aliyev,” the head of state added.

MENAFN02062025000195011045ID1109624415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search