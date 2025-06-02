Makenita Resources Receives Drill Permit For Ontario Silver-Cobalt Project, Set To Commence Maiden Drilling Campaign

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTC Pink: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that it has received final regulatory approval for its drilling permit at the Hector Silver/Cobalt Property, located in Ontario's Timiskaming District. The company will now move forward with its maiden drill program, with mobilization to the site and the commencement of drilling expected to take place in the coming days.

The Hector Property, situated within the historic Larder Lake Mining Division, comprises 126 unpatented mineral claims across 2,243 hectares. Initial drilling will target several high-priority zones identified through recent geological assessments and early-stage fieldwork, with a particular focus on structures known to host silver and cobalt mineralization.

"This is a major step forward for Makenita," said Jason Gigliotti, President and CEO of the company. "With the drill permit in hand, we're excited to begin testing the potential of the Hector Property and to generate the kind of news flow that comes with active exploration. We believe this project has significant upside and today marks the beginning of our efforts to unlock that value."

The announcement comes on the heels of another milestone achievement for the company-its recent confirmation of full DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligibility for its U.S. trading symbol, KENYF. This status allows Makenita's shares to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States, streamlining the process for American investors to buy, sell, and hold the company's stock.

"Securing DTC eligibility was an important foundation for broadening our investor base, particularly in the U.S.," Gigliotti added. "Now, with drilling about to be underway and visibility growing on both sides of the border, we believe we're entering a period of increased market interest and momentum."

Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long history of silver and cobalt production, the Hector Silver/Cobalt Project represents a key strategic asset for Makenita. With commodity fundamentals trending positively and a tightly held share structure, the company is aiming to position itself as a compelling exploration story in the North American resource sector.

