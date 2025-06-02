403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) --
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed two decrees of the penal code and procedural criminal trial law, as well as of penal courts and procedures.
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree on Kuwait's Municipality's statute.
1965 -- Al-Seyassah newspaper was issued as a weekly political edition. Chief Editor was Abdulrahman Al-Welayti.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al- Sabah signed a decree annulling the National Council and calling on voters to elect members of parliament (National Assembly).
1993 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) recorded a tremor in Al-Manageesh area southwest of the country, measuring 4.7 points on the Richter scale.
1998 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law submitted by Government to support national workforce, encouraging Kuwaitis to work at the private sector.
2000 -- Kuwaiti musician Abdurrahman Al-Buaijan passed away at the age of 61.
2002 -- The United Nations officially recognized the Kuwait Environment Protection Society and registers it as a Kuwaiti NGO.
2007 -- Al-Jarida was issued as a daily newspaper with Khaled Hilal Al-Mutairi as its Editor-in-Chief.
2009 -- Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) put into commission the 90-meter Bronto Skylift ladder, the highest in the world, and the only one of its kind in the Middle East. The Bronto could reach up to 25 floors.
2009 -- Youssef Ibrahim Al-Ghanem, a dignitary and businessman, passed away at the age of 86. The deceased was member in the Municipal Council in 1951 and 1952, member in the Planning Council in 1962, a founding member of Kuwait Red Crescent Soceity and member of its board since 1966 until his passing.
2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed with Tunisia a KD 22-million loan to fund water and irrigation projects.
2017 -- Kuwait won a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council after clinching 188 out of 192 votes of the UN General Assembly members.
2019 -- KFAED signed with Jordan a USD two million loan agreement to cover cancer treatment expenses for Syrian refugees in Jordan.
2020 -- Retired Major General Salem Surour passed away at age of 74. Surour was considered one of the heroes of the Kuwaiti resistance during the Iraqi invasion for leading Kuwaiti troops during what was known as the "bridges battle."
2024 -- Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Order appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.
2024 -- Kuwait Government held a special meeting chaired by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, during which the cabinet pledged allegiance to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad, who took constitutional oath before the Council of Ministers. His Highness the Crown Prince also took constitutional oath before Amir as Deputy Amir.
2024 -- Ministry of Health opened the kidney center at Al-Sabah medical area. (end)
