403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Education Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Anniversay In Office
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei on Monday voiced heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his post.
On this occasion, the minister commended His Highness the Crown Prince's wisdom and insightfulness that reflected on the country's development process in various fields, and contributed to promoting institutional reforms and development, he said in a press statement.
He expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Crown Prince's support for development of education in line with Kuwait's vision and contribution to preparing killed generations.
He also emphasized the Ministry's commitment to continuing the process of construction under the guidance of the wise political leadership.
He wished His Highness the Crown Prince success in fulfilling the expectations and hopes of the Kuwaiti people for development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
mar
On this occasion, the minister commended His Highness the Crown Prince's wisdom and insightfulness that reflected on the country's development process in various fields, and contributed to promoting institutional reforms and development, he said in a press statement.
He expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Crown Prince's support for development of education in line with Kuwait's vision and contribution to preparing killed generations.
He also emphasized the Ministry's commitment to continuing the process of construction under the guidance of the wise political leadership.
He wished His Highness the Crown Prince success in fulfilling the expectations and hopes of the Kuwaiti people for development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
mar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment