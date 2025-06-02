403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Chancellor Urges Israeli Occupation To Allow Emergency Aid Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 2 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged the Israeli occupation on Monday to immediately allow unimpeded access to humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
This came during a phone call between Merz and the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing in Berlin that Merz emphasized that the "unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be guaranteed at all times."
The German Chancellor's remarks come amid a shift in Germany's position on the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, and criticisms leveled at Israel by Merz and his Foreign Minister, Johan Wadephul.
A few days ago, the German Foreign Minister linked Berlin's continued arms exports to Israeli occupation to its policy in the Gaza Strip. (end)
anj
This came during a phone call between Merz and the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing in Berlin that Merz emphasized that the "unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be guaranteed at all times."
The German Chancellor's remarks come amid a shift in Germany's position on the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, and criticisms leveled at Israel by Merz and his Foreign Minister, Johan Wadephul.
A few days ago, the German Foreign Minister linked Berlin's continued arms exports to Israeli occupation to its policy in the Gaza Strip. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment