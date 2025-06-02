Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Urges Israeli Occupation To Allow Emergency Aid Into Gaza


2025-06-02 05:09:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 2 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged the Israeli occupation on Monday to immediately allow unimpeded access to humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
This came during a phone call between Merz and the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing in Berlin that Merz emphasized that the "unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be guaranteed at all times."
The German Chancellor's remarks come amid a shift in Germany's position on the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, and criticisms leveled at Israel by Merz and his Foreign Minister, Johan Wadephul.
A few days ago, the German Foreign Minister linked Berlin's continued arms exports to Israeli occupation to its policy in the Gaza Strip. (end)
