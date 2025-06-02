Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Health Min. Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office


2025-06-02 05:09:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Monday voiced heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his post.
In a press statement on Monday, the Minister affirmed that selecting His Highness as Crown Prince is a profobund expression of the wise leadership's confidence and the national will to continue the state's balanced approach based on wisdom and stability, and to consolidate the foundations of development in various fields.
"The past year clearly demonstrated the vital role-played by His Highness the Crown Prince in public life through his continued support for national institutions, his encouragement of development initiatives, his commitment to field work, and to upholding the principles of the Constitution and the rule of law", Dr. Al-Awadhi explained.
He added that the Ministry of Health highly appreciates the interest of His Highness the Crown Prince in the health sector and his continuous directives towards developing the health care system in the country.
He wished His Highness the Crown Prince success in fulfilling the expectations and hopes of the Kuwaiti people for development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
