Grünenthal Announces Acquisition Of The Rights To Cialis® From Lilly In Mexico, Brazil & Colombia



Grünenthal announces that it agreed to acquire the commercial rights to Cialis® from Eli Lilly and Company in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, further strengthening Grünenthal's footprint in Latin America.

As part of the acquisition, Grünenthal will transfer the manufacturing of Cialis® to its production site in Chile. Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested more than €2 billion in successful M&A transactions, significantly strengthening its profitability.

Aachen, Germany, 2 June 2025 – Grünenthal today announced the acquisition of the commercial rights to Cialis® (tadalafil) in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia from Eli Lilly and Company. Over the next few years, Grünenthal and Lilly will work together to transfer the manufacturing to Grünenthal's production site in Santiago, Chile, that will supply Cialis® for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia moving forward. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Grünenthal will finance the transaction using available liquidity. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Cialis® is indicated for the oral treatment of erectile dysfunction and signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in adult men[1] . The acquisition will expand Grünenthal's Latin American Men's Health product portfolio.

"Executing on our strategy of targeted acquisitions, Cialis® will expand our existing portfolio in the region and strengthen Grünenthal's Latin American business", says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO, Grünenthal. "In 2022, we acquired Nebido®, a long-acting treatment for testosterone deficiency, and with Cialis® we can continue to serve our existing customer base and foster our growth in key Latin American markets."

Through the acquisition of Cialis®, Grünenthal continues executing its strategy of acquiring established medicines to expand its portfolio and increase its profitability. Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested over €2 billion in the acquisition of established medicines, including Nebido®, the European rights to Crestor® and Nexium®, as well as the global rights to Vimovo® (excluding the U.S. and Japan), Qutenza® and Zomig® (excluding Japan). In 2023, Grünenthal established Grünenthal Meds, a joint venture with Kyowa Kirin International, which manages a portfolio of 13 brands primarily focused on pain management and, in 2024, acquired the US company Valinor Pharma and the product Movantik®.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

[1] In Mexico Cialis® is indicated for the oral treatment of erectile dysfunction and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in adult men.



