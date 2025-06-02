Emirates Partners With Al Ain FC

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Emirates and Al Ain Football Club have today announced a partnership which will see the airline as an Official Partner of the Club. The partnership comes as Al Ain FC marks a historic milestone, earning a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World CupTM.

The Club will compete at the prestigious FIFA tournament kicking off on 14 June in the US. Emirates will also become the Official Airline Partner of the Club during the 25/26 season.

The partnership underscores the airline's ongoing commitment to supporting and growing the UAE's status as a world-class sports destination and epicentre for elite athletic competitions and professional clubs. The UAE's flourishing football ecosystem has cultivated exceptional talent and provided clubs with the platform to excel on the international stage.

During the 2025 FIFA Club World CupTM, the Emirates logo will appear on the sleeve of the Club's training jerseys and on the back of the training jerseys during all home and international matches starting next season. Emirates will also enjoy brand visibility at home matches at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, promotional rights, digital and advertising opportunities on the Club's media platforms, as well as player access and hospitality rights.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said:“We're pleased to partner with Al Ain FC at the 2025 FIFA Club World CupTM and for the Club's next season. This new association will allow us to play an even bigger role in local UAE football and to support the sport's development, in addition to nurturing homegrown talent and propelling the sport to thrive on the international stage. Our commitment to UAE football extends beyond mere sponsorship-it's also about creating pathways for emerging talent, fostering cross-cultural sporting exchanges, and establishing the UAE as beacon of football excellence and as a dynamic sports hub of the highest calibre.

Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Chairman of Al Ain Football Club Company Board of Directors said:“Al Ain Football Club is proud to represent the UAE at the 2025 FIFA Club World CupTM. We're also excited to be associated with Emirates Airline, one of the UAE's most prominent organisations, and a global pioneer in its industry when it comes to innovation and excellence. Emirates serves as a powerful ambassador for the UAE, showcasing the nation's progressive spirit to the world, and this partnership elevates our tournament participation with enhanced national pride and purpose.'

He added: 'The Emirates brand association with the world's biggest clubs has become an influential force shaping the global sporting landscape. This partnership exemplifies national unity and demonstrates that sporting excellence extends beyond the field to include strategic collaborations that drive progress. Al Ain Football Club is committed to upholding our nation's values and representing the UAE with distinction on the global stage.'

In addition to its newly inked agreement with Al Ain FC, Emirates also sponsors the UAE Pro League, which is made up of 14 professional football clubs competing every season for the national title, with associated events for different age groups, domestic cups and continental qualification.

Emirates' sponsorship portfolio is made of top sporting clubs, tournaments and high-profile cultural events. In the UAE alone, Emirates supports and is involved in more than 30 sports sponsorships and events each year.

Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates' sponsorship portfolio, exemplified through prestigious partnerships with global football powerhouses and premier tournaments. The airline's 'Fly Better' logo features on the football jerseys of leading European clubs like AC Milan, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyonnais, Benfica SL, and Arsenal FC, including naming rights to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Emirates has also been the Title Partner of The FA Cup for almost a decade, known as The Emirates FA Cup, the oldest and biggest domestic football tournament in the world.