Bijouq: The Gemstone Story Behind Fine Jewellery
“Our philosophy is rooted in storytelling,” says the brand's co-founders. Co-founders Batool and Marah Kerdi add,“Every gemstone holds an emotional weight, echoes of ancient oceans, sun-warmed stone, or the stillness of desert skies. Our role is to honour those legacies while creating pieces that feel unmistakably modern and lasting.”
Each stone is set in meticulously worked gold, enhancing rather than overshadowing its natural form and celebrating individuality. What emerges is a collection that balances raw nature with rare elegance. The iridescence of Mother of Pearl evokes moonlight on water; Malachite swirls with verdant energy; Turquoise radiates tranquillity; Coral ignites with crimson passion; Pink Sapphire whispers of dawn and quiet strength; Diamonds crown each creation with finality and light.
Uncompromising in material and intention, BijouQ doesn't just craft fine jewellery, it crafts future heirlooms for those who seek meaning in every detail and elegance without artifice.
