Celebrate Eid Al Adha In Dubai With Unforgettable Getaways And Endless Family Fun

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)This, Dubai sets the stage for friends and families to come together and create unforgettable memories. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an endless selection of, andare waiting to be discovered across the city.

From luxurious beachside resorts to fun-filled family adventures, there's truly something to suit every mood and moment.

BEACHFRONT ESCAPES

Families and friends seeking ocean views and resort-style relaxation can choose from a variety of beachfront hotels offering exclusive Eid deals. Some stunning beachfront properties perfect for a sun-soaked staycation include Atlantis The Palm, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Delano Dubai , and Millennium Hotels & Resorts . Each offers a mix of world-class amenities, beachfront access, and summer exclusives designed to elevate the Eid experience.

CITY BREAKS IN THE HEART OF DUBAI

For those who prefer to stay close to Dubai's vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment hubs, a selection of stylish city hotels is offering exceptional Eid packages. Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Hotel Midtown invite families to witness Hollywood glamour, while Grand Hyatt Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, Fairmont Dubai, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Hyde Dubai, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Courtyard by Marriott Al Barsha and World Trade Centre, The First Collection Hotels, and V Hotel Dubai offer centrally located escapes with luxury, comfort, and convenience. Guests can also unwind at the elegant Al Habtoor Palace , Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, or the chic Delano Dubai for a more upscale city experience.

Diners can also celebrate in style at Palazzo Versace's Giardino or enjoy signature offerings at 25hours Hotel One Central , Fairmont Dubai, Ibis One Central, Ibis World Trade Centre, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Novotel World Trade Centre, Swisstel Al Ghurair, and Dukes The Palm .

DESERT RETREATS

Travellers looking to escape the urban rush will find serenity in Dubai's desert and mountain retreats. JA Hatta Fort Hotel offers a scenic stay surrounded by nature, ideal for hiking, biking, and enjoying cooler mountain air. Meanwhile, Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa , is offering Bedouin-style villas, complete with private pools, full-board dining, and a host of immersive desert experiences such as stargazing and horse riding.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY GETAWAYS

Dubai's hotels have designed special Eid offers that combine relaxation with kid-friendly perks. In Dubai Festival City, hotels such as InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City , and InterContinental Residence Suites are popular choices for those seeking easy access to kid-friendly attractions such as Leo & Loona, Fabyland, and Hello Park. Over at Al Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection , families can enjoy a lively beachfront setting paired with a variety of entertainment options, including easy access to the La Perle show.

NATURE ESCAPES

Adventure-loving families can explore the great outdoors with an adrenaline edge at Hatta Wadi Hub , where outdoor activity packages like ziplining, mountain trails, and bike paths are available at 50 per cent discount during Eid. The Green Planet transforms into a tropical Eid haven, complete with themed henna stations, face painting for kids, and cozy family movie screenings nestled within the lush indoor rainforest.

TECH ADVENTURES AND IMMERSIVE WORLDS

For those seeking something a little more futuristic, AYA Universe is offering a special family bundle for AED 399, allowing guests to step into its spellbinding, interactive cosmos. At House of Hype , a digital-meets-physical hub, groups can grab a four-ticket deal for AED 449, unlocking access to a range of AR-driven fun. Gaming enthusiasts can also head to Chaos Karts and PAC-MAN Live Studio , where families can enjoy 10 per cent off on bundled experiences that fuse real-world racing and arcade nostalgia with tech-powered gameplay. OliOli® invites children to discover the Museum of the Moon from 31 May to 8 June and engage with hands-on exhibits that bring science and imagination to life. Expo City Dubai welcomes families to enjoy a“Kids Go Free” package from 6 to 8 June, making it the perfect time to explore landmark attractions including the Terra, Alif, and Vision Pavilions.

ALL-DAY ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY THRILLS

For an all-in-one entertainment pass, Loco Bear delivers a full-day Eid experience including access to its trampoline and ninja adventure zones, soft play area, laser tag, bowling, pool games, shuffleboard, VR attractions, and arcade games - perfect for a family day out. At Madame Tussauds Dubai , visitors can take advantage of 25 per cent off on both standard and VIP tickets, in addition to an enhanced experience with a 90-minute guided tour, unlimited digital photos, a meet-the-artists session, and a wax hand souvenir - making it a unique and memorable outing for the whole family.

COOL ADVENTURES

Families can make the most of the holiday with a day at Wild Wadi Water Park , where live entertainment and adrenaline-pumping water rides offer the perfect way to cool off. At LEGOLAND® Dubai , the Summer Splash Fest adds a fun twist with interactive games, a Build-A-Boat Championship, water activities, and an afterparty at the LEGOLAND Hotel. At Dubai Dolphinarium , families can enjoy 30 per cent off Dolphin & Seal Show tickets using promo code EID25 - a limited-time offer perfect for making magical memories.

COMMUNITY FUN AND CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

Dubai's Eid Al Adha celebrations go beyond big attractions with meaningful community activities designed to spark creativity and cultural appreciation among children and families. Al Rashidiya Library is hosting two interactive workshops on 31 May, inviting kids to get creative with hands-on crafts and edible art. Meanwhile, children can enjoy a cheerful Eid-themed session at Hatta Public Library on 3 June, complete with fun decorating activities, sweet treats, and gifts - making for a playful and memorable celebration. Adding to the cultural flair of the celebrations, visitors can head to the iconic Dubai Frame to enjoy live entertainment and an Omani Halawa while taking in panoramic views of the city on 6 and 7 June from 4PM to 7PM. Families can also head to Children's City for a special Eid Al Adha-themed event from 6 to 8 June, with a lively mix of entertainment and activities for all ages from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM - with event entry included with the standard park ticket.

There has truly been no better time to explore, unwind, and make the most of Eid in Dubai with curated stays, thoughtful packages, and memorable moments waiting around every corner.