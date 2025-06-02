Arabian Center Curates An Exciting Series Of Rewarding Eid Al Adha Experiences

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – 28 May 2025 : As the spirit of Eid Al Adha fills the air, arabian Center, Dubai's favorite neighborhood mall, invites the community to come together for an unforgettable festive experience with their families.

At the heart of the celebrations is the highly anticipated 'Shop, Scan & Win' campaign, offering shoppers the chance to win their share of AED 200,000 in cash prizes. Running until the second day of Eid Al Adha, this digital raffle will see 25 lucky winners walk away with fantastic rewards. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 at any outlet within Arabian Center and scan their receipts to enter the draw.

Adding to the celebration, Arabian Center will come alive during the three days of Eid, from 4 PM to 10 PM, with a vibrant Eid Activation . Families can enjoy traditional Coffee & Dates, along with a delightful mix of traditional entertainment acts and captivating parades, with performances scheduled at 6 PM, 7 PM, and 8 PM each evening. The celebrations promise an atmosphere of joy and festivity for the entire family.

That's not all-Arabian Center is proud to present an exclusive Spend & Win promotion in partnership with Jetour UAE. From 2nd June to 2nd July 2025, shoppers who spend AED 200 or more can enter the draw for a chance to win a Jetour X50 premium SUV . This incredible opportunity is exclusive to Arabian Center Mall, giving its valued customers a unique chance to win this exceptional prize. The draw will take place on 3rd July 2025.

Wesam Aldora, General Manager, expressed his excitement, stating:“We are thrilled to bring a truly rewarding experience to our visitors this Eid Al Adha. From the excitement of the 'Shop, Scan & Win' raffle, offering the chance to win a share of AED 200,000, to the exclusive opportunity to drive away in a Jetour X50, and our lively in-mall Eid activations, Arabian Center is proud to offer something for everyone. This season is all about joy, community, and celebration-and we're delighted to make it even more memorable for our valued shoppers.”

Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Arabian Center and take part in festivities that blend tradition, family fun, and the thrill of winning big.