Cole Peacock Calls For Greater Accessibility, Awareness, And Investment In Utility Infrastructure Innovation Across Florida

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Florida-based utility leader urges industry and community stakeholders to act on overlooked challenges impacting service equity, modernization, and disaster resilience

Florida, US, 2nd June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Cole Peacock , Chief Operating Officer of CDI Utilities and a leading voice for innovation in the utility sector, is launching a public awareness initiative to highlight the urgent need for greater accessibility, funding, and visibility in utility infrastructure improvements-especially in underserved and disaster-prone communities across Florida.

“Utilities are the invisible backbone of daily life, but they're often taken for granted until something breaks,” said Peacock.“The reality is that many Florida communities-particularly rural, low-income, and storm-impacted areas-are operating with outdated systems and very limited resources.”

Peacock is drawing attention to gaps in funding, accessibility, and public understanding that prevent long-term improvements in energy reliability, environmental sustainability, and smart technology adoption. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 65% of the nation's electric grid is more than 25 years old , and in states like Florida, aging infrastructure is compounded by frequent extreme weather events.

“People assume progress is happening behind the scenes, but a lot of local utilities don't have the budget, tools, or legislative support to modernize,” Peacock explained.“We need to bring these issues into the light so more communities can get the support they need to improve.”

Peacock emphasizes that solutions don't just rest with lawmakers or corporations. Everyday people-homeowners, civic leaders, and consumers-can be part of the movement by:



Asking local officials about infrastructure plans and funding allocation



Participating in public utility board meetings or advisory committees



Supporting legislation that promotes grid modernization and climate resilience

Educating themselves on energy usage and advocating for equitable service in vulnerable communities



“Awareness is the first step. If enough people start asking the right questions, change will follow,” said Peacock.“Modernizing utilities isn't just a technical issue-it's a human one. We need to build systems that serve everyone fairly, especially in a state as diverse and environmentally vulnerable as Florida.”

Peacock has already filed multiple patents aimed at predictive maintenance and outage prevention for utility systems. His goal now is to encourage more transparency, more collaboration, and more public support across Florida's utility landscape.

“This isn't just about wires and meters-it's about building a future where no one is left behind when the lights go out,” he added.

To learn more about utility equity, resilience, and how to support local infrastructure efforts, Peacock encourages residents to connect with their municipal utility providers, attend town hall meetings, and research current energy legislation affecting their region.

“Even small actions-like attending a community meeting or writing to your city council-can drive meaningful change,” said Peacock.“Let's stop waiting for someone else to fix the system and start asking how we can help improve it together.”

About Cole Peacock



Cole Peacock is the Chief Operating Officer of CDI Utilities, an inventor with multiple patents, and a community-focused entrepreneur based in Florida. He is a licensed FAA pilot and active volunteer with the Rotary I Wish Foundation and the Humane Society of Florida. He advocates for smart, equitable, and resilient utility solutions across the state.