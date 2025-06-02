Afghan Citizen Shot Dead In Texas, USA
Sources have confirmed that an Afghan national was shot and killed outside his residence in the U.S. state of Texas. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, June 1, according to information released on Monday, June 2.
The victim has been identified as Rais Silaab, a young man originally from Khost province in eastern Afghanistan. Preliminary reports indicate that he was fatally shot shortly after leaving his home, following a phone call from friends.
Witnesses suggest that the shooting took place in front of his house, though the exact circumstances remain unclear. No arrests have been made so far, and authorities have yet to release additional details about the suspects or the nature of the attack.
Texas police have not yet commented officially on the incident, and the motive behind the killing is still unknown. Investigations are reportedly ongoing, and family members are urging authorities to expedite the case.
This incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety and integration of Afghan immigrants and refugees in the United States. Many Afghans arrived in the U.S. after the fall of Kabul in August 2021, seeking safety and stability under refugee and special immigrant visa programs.
Last week, a separate case was reported involving an Afghan interpreter who was allegedly killed following a verbal altercation with U.S. police officers. These back-to-back incidents have sparked anxiety within Afghan diaspora communities and raised questions about racial profiling and community protection.
Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and the ACLU, have called for transparent investigations and stronger protective measures for vulnerable immigrant populations. As tensions remain high, Afghan advocacy groups are urging federal and local officials to address safety concerns through community engagement and legal reform.
