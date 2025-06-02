UNICEF: 4 Million Children Out Of School Due To Lack Of Calssrooms And Female Teachers

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that nearly four million children in Afghanistan are currently deprived of education due to a lack of proper school infrastructure, access to clean drinking water, and an acute shortage of qualified teachers-particularly female instructors.

In its statement released on Monday, June 2, UNICEF emphasized that economic hardship remains a critical barrier to education in Afghanistan. Many families are forced to withdraw their children from school so they can contribute to household income.

The report highlights that a growing number of Afghan children are engaged in child labor, often in unsafe environments, due to economic necessity. This trend continues to rise as the humanitarian and economic crisis deepens across the country.

UNICEF has reiterated its commitment to expanding the recruitment of female teachers, stressing that cultural norms in many communities favor women educators-especially for girls-making it an essential step toward improving school attendance.

The education ban imposed by the Taliban on girls beyond Grade 6 has worsened the situation significantly. According to UNICEF, more than two million girls are expected to be out of school by the end of 2025, further exacerbating the gender education gap in the country.

UNICEF and other international agencies have repeatedly called on the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to lift restrictions on girls' education and to support investment in school infrastructure and teacher training. The organization warns that continued barriers to education could have long-term impacts on Afghanistan's stability and development.

The international community, including the United Nations and regional partners, is urged to increase funding and humanitarian support to safeguard the right to education for Afghan children. Without urgent intervention, a generation risks being lost to poverty, exclusion, and long-term vulnerability.

