MBBS In Rajasthan: Affordable Government Medical Colleges Check Here

Rajasthan government medical colleges: If you aspire to be a doctor and dream of a career in medicine, Rajasthan's government medical colleges offer a fantastic opportunity. The MBBS course fees here are so low that even students from ordinary families can easily complete their studies. We're providing complete information about the top 5 government medical colleges in the state - fees, seats, hostel charges, and essential regulations.

1. SMS Medical College, Jaipur Seats: 250

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel Fees: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Note: This is the oldest and most prestigious medical college in Rajasthan.

2. RNT Medical College, Udaipur Seats: 200

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Charges: Including university, library, etc., a total of ₹45,000–₹50,000 Hostel: Limited but convenient

3. JLN Medical College, Ajmer Seats: 200

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel and Other: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Total Expenses: ₹45,000–₹55,000 per year

4. SP Medical College, Bikaner Seats: 200

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel: Above ₹10,000 Total Expenses: Up to ₹45,000

5. SN Medical College, Jodhpur Seats: 250

Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Expenses: ₹10,000–₹15,000 Hostel: Around ₹15,000

After completing a government MBBS, 2–5 years of government service is mandatory, otherwise, a penalty of ₹5–25 lakh may be imposed. Scholarships: Scholarships are available for SC/ST, EWS, and OBC students. Admission: Admission to all colleges is based on the NEET UG score. Follow the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Portal for counselling.

Rajasthan's government medical colleges make the path to becoming a doctor affordable and accessible. You can become a reputed doctor for less than ₹50,000 in annual expenses. Take advantage of this golden opportunity with the right information and NEET preparation. Changes in college fees and hostel expenses are entirely possible.