MBBS In Rajasthan: Affordable Government Medical Colleges Check Here
1. SMS Medical College, Jaipur Seats: 250
Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel Fees: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Note: This is the oldest and most prestigious medical college in Rajasthan.Related Articles
2. RNT Medical College, Udaipur Seats: 200
Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Charges: Including university, library, etc., a total of ₹45,000–₹50,000 Hostel: Limited but convenient
3. JLN Medical College, Ajmer Seats: 200
Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel and Other: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Total Expenses: ₹45,000–₹55,000 per year
4. SP Medical College, Bikaner Seats: 200
Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel: Above ₹10,000 Total Expenses: Up to ₹45,000
5. SN Medical College, Jodhpur Seats: 250
Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Expenses: ₹10,000–₹15,000 Hostel: Around ₹15,000Other Important Information
After completing a government MBBS, 2–5 years of government service is mandatory, otherwise, a penalty of ₹5–25 lakh may be imposed. Scholarships: Scholarships are available for SC/ST, EWS, and OBC students. Admission: Admission to all colleges is based on the NEET UG score. Follow the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Portal for counselling.College Fees and Hostel Expenses are Very Low
Rajasthan's government medical colleges make the path to becoming a doctor affordable and accessible. You can become a reputed doctor for less than ₹50,000 in annual expenses. Take advantage of this golden opportunity with the right information and NEET preparation. Changes in college fees and hostel expenses are entirely possible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment