MBBS In Rajasthan: Affordable Government Medical Colleges
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Rajasthan government medical colleges: If you aspire to be a doctor and dream of a career in medicine, Rajasthan's government medical colleges offer a fantastic opportunity. The MBBS course fees here are so low that even students from ordinary families can easily complete their studies. We're providing complete information about the top 5 government medical colleges in the state - fees, seats, hostel charges, and essential regulations.</p><p><strong>1. SMS Medical College, Jaipur Seats:</strong> 250 </p><p>Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel Fees: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Note: This is the oldest and most prestigious medical college in Rajasthan.</p><p><strong>2. RNT Medical College, Udaipur Seats: </strong>200 </p><p>Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Charges: Including university, library, etc., a total of ₹45,000–₹50,000 Hostel: Limited but convenient</p><p><strong>3. JLN Medical College, Ajmer Seats:</strong> 200 </p><p>Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel and Other: ₹12,000–₹20,000 Total Expenses: ₹45,000–₹55,000 per year</p><p><strong>4. SP Medical College, Bikaner Seats: </strong>200 </p><p>Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Hostel: Above ₹10,000 Total Expenses: Up to ₹45,000</p><p><strong>5. SN Medical College, Jodhpur Seats: </strong>250 </p><p>Annual Fees: ₹33,500 Other Expenses: ₹10,000–₹15,000 Hostel: Around ₹15,000</p><h2><strong>Other Important Information</strong></h2><p>After completing a government MBBS, 2–5 years of government service is mandatory, otherwise, a penalty of ₹5–25 lakh may be imposed. Scholarships: Scholarships are available for SC/ST, EWS, and OBC students. Admission: Admission to all colleges is based on the NEET UG score. Follow the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Portal for counselling.</p><h2><strong>College Fees and Hostel Expenses are Very Low</strong></h2><p>Rajasthan's government medical colleges make the path to becoming a doctor affordable and accessible. You can become a reputed doctor for less than ₹50,000 in annual expenses. Take advantage of this golden opportunity with the right information and NEET preparation. Changes in college fees and hostel expenses are entirely possible.</p>
