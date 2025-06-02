Karnataka's 'Gruha Arogya' Scheme To Launch Statewide From Monday For Doorstep Health Screening And Treatment

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Karnataka's ambitious 'Gruha Arogya' scheme, which involves door-to-door screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), distribution of free medicines, and referral for necessary treatments, is set to be expanded across the state starting Monday.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will officially announce the statewide rollout and inaugurate a training workshop for officials at Vikasa Soudha to mark the launch.

Pilot success in Kolar prompts statewide expansion

Initially piloted in Kolar district in October 2023, the scheme received a positive response from residents and health workers. Based on the pilot's success, the government decided to expand the programme to all districts.

Under the scheme, health workers will visit households to screen individuals over 30 years of age for common NCDs. Free medication will be provided to those diagnosed, and patients needing further care will be referred to nearby health facilities. The aim is to prevent premature deaths through early detection and treatment.

Rural health push with ₹100 crore allocation

Implemented primarily in rural areas, the initiative involves community health officers, ASHA workers, health department staff, and volunteers. They will conduct health assessments and educate households on managing chronic illnesses. Each staff member is expected to cover around 15 homes every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

While the pilot targeted six NCDs, the 2025–26 state budget allocated ₹100 crore for its expansion and enhancement. The scheme will now cover 14 diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and oral, breast, and cervical cancers.

Currently, 26.9% of Karnataka's population is affected by hypertension and 15.6% by diabetes, officials noted. These conditions often go undetected in rural areas, leading to complications. By bringing health screening to the doorstep, the government hopes to bridge gaps in rural healthcare access.

Preparations are also underway to extend the programme to other districts such as Mysuru, with officials highlighting the importance of community participation and awareness.