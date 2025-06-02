Rajeev Shukla Likely To Become BCCI President After Roger Binny Hits 70-Year Cap: Report

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In a major development, there is likely to be a change in leadership at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with Rajeev Shukla taking over the reins as its president in July.

Shukla, who is currently serving as the vice-president of the BCCI, is likely to be appointed as the president of the board after Roger Binny turns 70 on July 19. As per the report by India Today, the 65-year-old will serve as interim president of the BCCI until a new person is found to take over the esteemed position of the Indian cricket board.

Rajeev Shukla has been serving as the vice-president of the BCCI since 2020 and has previously held administrative roles within the board, making him a seasoned candidate to step in as interim president for three months to oversee the transition process and ensure continuity in the board's functioning until a formal election is conducted appoint the next full-time president.

Happy Birthday, Roger Binny: Revisiting his 5 memorable quotes

IPL 2025: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla speaks on season resumption after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Related Articles

The current president of the BCCI, Roger Binny, is expected to step down from his role as per the board's constitution, which mandates that no office-bearer can continue in their position after attaining the age of 70.

Roger Binny, who was part of the Team India that won the 1983 World Cup, reportedly has over one month left to serve before he steps down on July 19 upon turning 70, in accordance with the BCCI's age-cap rule for office-bearers.







The 69-year-old took over the reins of the BCCI as its president from Sourav Ganguly in 2022 and oversaw the board's operations during the crucial phase, including India's participation in the major ICC tournaments, the successful organization of the 2023 ODI World Cup, and various domestic cricket reforms that aimed at strengthening the grassroot level.

Roger Binny was the first World Cup-winning player to be appointed as the full-time BCCI president, bringing him a deep understanding of the game and a cricketer's perspective to the board's top administrative position.

Though Rajiv Shukla is expected to take over the role of interim president of the BCCI while continuing his position as its vice president, a final decision on the next full-time president will likely to be taken during the board's Annual General Meeting (AGM), where other seasoned administrators or influential state association nominees may also be considered for the post.

Before being appointed as the BCCI president in 2022, Roger Binny was serving as the president of the Karnataka Cricket Association. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal before taking over the reins of the BCCI as its president. Like his predecessors, Rajiv Shukla's elevation as the interim president of the BCCI underlines the board's preference for an experienced administrator with strong ties to both cricket administration and political circles.

Apart from serving as the BCCI vice-president, Rajiv Shukla has served as the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) till 2017 and the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) till 2018.

With the election for the new BCCI president likely to take place this year, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the consensus candidate among the board's powerful stakeholders, and Rajiv Shukla will continue beyond his interim tenure or make way for an influential figure in Indian cricket administration.