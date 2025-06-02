Vajrasana: Simple Yoga Pose For Digestion And Stress Relief

Vajrasana Yoga: Vajrasana is a yoga pose that anyone can easily do. As simple as it may seem, its benefits are profound and effective. Practicing Vajrasana daily not only strengthens the digestive system but also reduces mental stress. Doing this after meals helps in faster digestion and provides relief from many stomach-related problems. Let's see what benefits the body can get by doing Vajrasana for just 5 to 10 minutes every day...

Do it after mealsAccording to Ayurveda, Vajrasana is especially helpful for weight loss. Doing this helps reduce body weight, especially thigh and belly fat. It lightens the stomach and strengthens the digestive system. Not only that, it helps in relieving stomach problems like constipation, gas, sour burps, and indigestion. Vajrasana improves blood flow in the body, and doing it daily provides relief from ailments like sciatica. Doing this asana after meals is considered especially good.

Stress will be reducedVajrasana can reduce the problem of high blood pressure. This asana strengthens the leg muscles and gives energy to the body. If we take long and deep breaths while sitting in Vajrasana, it also strengthens the lungs. If the stomach is protruding, doing Vajrasana daily will start melting the stomach in a few days. This asana calms the mind, increases concentration, and removes restlessness of the mind. Along with this, mental stress also reduces.

Food digests quickly

Sometimes when we eat more of our favorite food, we feel very full and there is pressure below the chest. Doing Vajrasana at such times is very beneficial. Sitting in Vajrasana for 3 to 5 minutes after eating digests food quickly and makes the stomach feel light. Vajrasana, along with improving digestion, also makes the body's muscles flexible. It also relieves lower back pain. It controls your body's blood sugar levels.

The right way to do VajrasanaThe right way to do Vajrasana is very easy. First, sit on your knees. Then keep your back straight. This will keep your spine in the correct position. Place your feet on the ground so that the toes are facing the ground and the heels are facing upwards. Now focus on your breathing and maintain this posture for a few minutes. Doing Vajrasana in this way relaxes the body and has many health benefits.

