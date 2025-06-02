Hoax Bomb Threat At Jammu Railway Station, Nothing Suspicious Found

A hoax bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station. Jammu Police and Railway Police conducted a search, and nothing suspicious was found.

Jammu Police received a call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb or an explosive at the railway station on Sunday evening. Sharing a note on social media, the Jammu Police informed about the search operation post the hoax call.

Jammu Police
Dated: 02.06.2025
A hoax bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station on 01.06.2025. Jammu Police and Railway Police promptly conducted a thorough search; nothing suspicious was found. Efforts are underway to identify the caller behind the false alarm.

- District Police Jammu (@Dis_Pol_Jammu) June 2, 2025

"Realising the sensitivity of this information, Jammu Police, along with Railway police, acted swiftly and the whole area of the Railway Station was thoroughly searched, checked and cleared, but nothing suspicious was found," Jammu Police posted on X.

The police further said that the process of identifying the caller is going on.