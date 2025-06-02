Numerology Secrets: Lucky Folks Born On These Dates Always Have Ketu's Support

According to numerology, each root number has certain advantages and disadvantages. This can be used to estimate a person's nature and personality.

In numerology, people with root number 7 like to live life on their own terms. These folks are headstrong and do what they want. Those born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th of any month have the root number 7.

People with root number 7 are hardworking and don't hesitate to take on any task. Destiny always seems to have their back. They use their smarts to easily complete even difficult jobs.

Those with root number 7 are secretive and don't share their thoughts easily. It's hard to understand what they're thinking. Their mood can be unpredictable, swinging from happy to sad without warning.

People with root number 7 gain wealth and fame in life. Through hard work, they achieve respect and advancement in their careers. They're confident and patient, staying calm even in tough situations.

As Ketu rules root number 7, these folks are philosophical and thoughtful. They're always searching for something, whether it's related to their work or relationships.

Root number 7 people are best friends with those having root numbers 5 and 6. They're selective about their friends but deeply loyal. They generally like intelligent people.

