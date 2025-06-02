Bengaluru: BMTC Driver Suspended For Allegedly Attempting To Run Over Woman Near Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: A BMTC bus driver has been suspended after allegedly attempting to run over a young woman at the Cubbon Park traffic signal in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on May 23 and was captured on CCTV, which shows the woman narrowly escaping as the bus, belonging to Depot No. 17 (KA 57 F 2046), drove dangerously close to her. The driver, identified as Prashanth, has been placed under suspension.

Public outrage and police action

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with many condemning the driver's reckless behaviour. A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station, related to a collision between the bus and a car near Chinnaswamy Stadium Circle.

Driver claims he was provoked

In his defence, Prashanth told reporters that the woman had cut him off in traffic near the Hudson Circle signal, nearly causing a collision between his bus and a lorry. He claimed that he reprimanded her for obstructing traffic, after which she allegedly began driving erratically in front of his bus. According to the driver, the woman confronted him again at the Cubbon Park signal and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He stated that he began moving left as the signal turned green and denied any intent to harm her. Despite his explanation, many pointed to the CCTV footage as clear evidence of negligence and aggression.

Minister condemns incident

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy reacted strongly to the incident, stating that the footage clearly showed the driver behaving irresponsibly. He confirmed the driver's suspension and emphasised that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“The CCTV footage clearly shows the bus being driven towards the woman. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable,” the minister said.

“While most BMTC drivers are responsible and professional, we will ensure strict action is taken in such rare instances to maintain public trust,” he added.

Authorities have assured the public that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and to uphold safety standards across BMTC services.