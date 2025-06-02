403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bengaluru: BMTC Driver Suspended For Allegedly Attempting To Run Over Woman Near Cubbon Park
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Bengaluru: A BMTC bus driver has been suspended after allegedly attempting to run over a young woman at the Cubbon Park traffic signal in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on May 23 and was captured on CCTV, which shows the woman narrowly escaping as the bus, belonging to Depot No. 17 (KA 57 F 2046), drove dangerously close to her. The driver, identified as Prashanth, has been placed under suspension.</p><p><strong>Public outrage and police action </strong></p><p>The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with many condemning the driver's reckless behaviour. A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station, related to a collision between the bus and a car near Chinnaswamy Stadium Circle.</p><p><strong>Driver claims he was provoked </strong></p><p>In his defence, Prashanth told reporters that the woman had cut him off in traffic near the Hudson Circle signal, nearly causing a collision between his bus and a lorry. He claimed that he reprimanded her for obstructing traffic, after which she allegedly began driving erratically in front of his bus. According to the driver, the woman confronted him again at the Cubbon Park signal and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He stated that he began moving left as the signal turned green and denied any intent to harm her. Despite his explanation, many pointed to the CCTV footage as clear evidence of negligence and aggression.</p><p><strong>Minister condemns incident </strong></p><p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy reacted strongly to the incident, stating that the footage clearly showed the driver behaving irresponsibly. He confirmed the driver's suspension and emphasised that such behaviour would not be tolerated.</p><p>“The CCTV footage clearly shows the bus being driven towards the woman. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable,” the minister said. </p><p>“While most BMTC drivers are responsible and professional, we will ensure strict action is taken in such rare instances to maintain public trust,” he added.</p><p>Authorities have assured the public that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and to uphold safety standards across BMTC services.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment