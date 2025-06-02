Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aamir Khan's Movies: Sitaare Zameen Par To Mahabharat 5 Upcoming Films Of The Actor

2025-06-02 05:02:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>There's a lot of buzz around Aamir Khan's upcoming films, from 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to 'Mahabharat'. Here's the scoop</strong></p><img>Fans are eagerly awaiting Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Made on a budget of 80 crore, the film is slated to release on June 20th.<img>Aamir Khan is producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's film 'Lahore 1947'.<img>Aamir Khan recently revealed that he will be making the film 'Mahabharat'. It will be a big-budget film.<img>Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will soon be seen in a film together. However, the title of this film has not been decided yet.<img>Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and South megastar Allu Arjun might appear together in a film. However, this news has not been officially confirmed yet.

