Aamir Khan's Movies: Sitaare Zameen Par To Mahabharat 5 Upcoming Films Of The Actor
There's a lot of buzz around Aamir Khan's upcoming films, from 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to 'Mahabharat'. Here's the scoop

Fans are eagerly awaiting Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Made on a budget of 80 crore, the film is slated to release on June 20th.

Aamir Khan is producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's film 'Lahore 1947'.

Aamir Khan recently revealed that he will be making the film 'Mahabharat'. It will be a big-budget film.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will soon be seen in a film together. However, the title of this film has not been decided yet.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and South megastar Allu Arjun might appear together in a film. However, this news has not been officially confirmed yet.
