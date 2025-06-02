Venus Transit In Aries: 6 Zodiac Signs To Be Careful For 23 Days

According to Vedic astrology calculations, the planet Venus entered Aries on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Aries folks, be careful at work for the next 23 days and avoid carelessness. Skip the anger and arrogance. Be humble. This transit increases anger and can mess things up.

Taurus, watch your health for the next 23 days. Avoid disagreements with colleagues. Don't invest right now. Ditch the negative thoughts.

Cancerians might feel extra pressure at work. Business profits might be low. Expect higher expenses.

For Virgos, Venus's transit might bring business losses. Improve your behavior. Disagreements with others are likely. Avoid lending money.

Scorpios might face relationship issues. Gaining benefits could be tough. Mental stress and health may decline.

With Venus transiting Capricorn's 4th house, family arguments are possible. Competition at work may increase. Arguments with your partner are likely.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.