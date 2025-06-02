Birthday Special: Iconic Films Of Mani Ratnam That Everyone Must Watch

Celebrating the cinematic brilliance of Mani Ratnam, whose timeless films have redefined storytelling and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Mani Ratnam, one of India's most celebrated filmmakers, has crafted cinematic masterpieces that have left a lasting impact on audiences. His films blend powerful storytelling, stunning visuals, and unforgettable music. On his birthday, let's revisit some of his most iconic films that everyone must watch.

Inspired by the life of Mumbai underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Nayakan is a gripping tale of crime, justice, and personal sacrifice. Kamal Haasan's stellar performance and Mani Ratnam's direction make this film a must-watch.

Loosely based on the Mahabharata, Thalapathi explores the deep bond between two men caught in a web of crime and politics. Rajinikanth and Mammootty deliver powerful performances in this emotionally charged drama.

Set against the backdrop of the 1992-93 Bombay riots, Bombay tells the story of an interfaith couple struggling to protect their family. The film's haunting music and poignant narrative make it one of Mani Ratnam's most impactful works.

A fictionalized account of Tamil Nadu's political history, Iruvar delves into the relationship between cinema and politics. Featuring Mohanlal and Aishwarya Rai, the film is a cinematic gem that offers a deep insight into power dynamics.

A romantic thriller set against the backdrop of insurgency, Dil Se is known for its intense performances and mesmerizing soundtrack. Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's chemistry, combined with A.R. Rahman's music, make this film unforgettable.

A refreshing take on romance, Alai Payuthey explores the complexities of love and marriage among young urban couples. Starring R. Madhavan and Shalini, the film beautifully captures the excitement of new love and the challenges of married life. With A.R. Rahman's soulful music and Mani Ratnam's signature storytelling, this film remains a favorite among audiences.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, Ponniyin Selvan brings to life the grandeur of the Chola dynasty. Mani Ratnam's vision, combined with stellar performances and breathtaking visuals, makes this a must-watch epic.