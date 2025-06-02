Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-5 June 2 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-5: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-5 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Bhagyathara BT-5 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BE 860290 (KATTAPPANA)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 860290

BB 860290

BC 860290

BD 860290

BF 860290

BG 860290

BH 860290

BJ 860290

BK 860290

BL 860290

BM 860290

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

BE 757918 (THRISSUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) BA 682043

2) BB 847836

3) BC 157903

4) BD 464988

5) BE 293882

6) BF 256395

7) BG 103296

8) BH 794085

9) BJ 513928

10) BK 454235

11) BL 316375

12) BM 513875

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0254 0680 1897 2134 2177 3691 4469 4964 5231 6536 7166 7785 8135 8183 8760 8920 9496 9574

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0003 0286 0363 0562 1173 1466 2625 2658 2662 3747 4181 4310 4555 4722 4889 5177 5305 5634 5738 6011 6135 6263 6464 6849 7609 7773 8109 8379 8936 9814

6th Prize: Rs 500

0062 0101 0145 0152 0536 0645 0657 1014 1062 1116 1165 1212 1429 1536 1837 1963 1978 2029 2081 2126 2232 2556 2649 2839 2911 2931 2968 3006 3074 3111 3179 3238 3244 3274 3402 3509 3844 3873 3903 3931 3956 4094 4188 4199 4211 4317 4409 4420 4556 4567 4766 4802 4934 5186 5200 5287 5417 5528 5590 5701 5772 5858 5908 5984 6110 6139 6150 6400 6469 6517 6606 6681 6742 6821 6899 6927 7335 7435 7454 7604 7649 8010 8040 8155 8217 8328 8593 8647 8667 8786 8857 8864 8919 8982 8987 9108 9116 9127 9219 9398 9421 9511 9614 9618 9670 9799 9854 9874

7th Prize: Rs 100

0111 0113 0120 0127 0193 0201 0202 0218 0256 0413 0528 0576 0620 0727 0825 0887 0926 0956 0977 0992 1236 1338 1397 1412 1514 1592 1627 1631 1636 1738 1777 1866 1888 1987 2003 2248 2326 2538 2563 2596 2610 2755 2763 2847 3015 3070 3152 3225 3331 3381 3427 3508 3597 3645 3694 3717 3725 3733 3821 3829 3889 3938 4048 4055 4099 4230 4378 4384 4424 4437 4448 4538 4546 4549 4662 4671 4824 4884 4902 4986 4987 5013 5241 5335 5367 5383 5485 5599 5735 5821 5830 5866 5916 5953 5999 6114 6116 6181 6203 6229 6241 6308 6332 6360 6396 6421 6422 6424 6449 6478 6610 6635 6645 6655 6660 6734 6740 6825 6830 6934 7012 7037 7082 7133 7198 7284 7317 7364 7425 7432 7510 7528 7535 7553 7592 7595 7628 7671 7721 7753 7763 7770 7783 7792 7805 7812 7834 7876 7910 7962 8067 8068 8116 8120 8137 8147 8154 8193 8261 8400 8415 8444 8494 8558 8574 8578 8581 8806 8822 8889 8935 8960 8996 9023 9032 9037 9048 9133 9230 9235 9337 9462 9503 9523 9556 9557 9582 9603 9650 9662 9771 9792 9812 9885 9918 9926 9933 9943

8th Prize: Rs 50

0006 0021 0197 0212 0269 0279 0330 0340 0346 0357 0419 0441 0483 0515 0632 0659 0693 0719 0798 0831 0859 0900 0965 0987 1024 1069 1070 1073 1079 1110 1195 1198 1204 1301 1329 1356 1433 1477 1506 1571 1728 1893 1905 1917 2127 2133 2138 2210 2218 2223 2280 2285 2383 2419 2484 2536 2601 2661 2689 2768 2792 2869 2877 2886 2942 2944 2958 3047 3095 3113 3173 3249 3305 3316 3340 3410 3418 3423 3487 3639 3663 3708 3716 3740 3753 3834 3853 3878 3901 4011 4034 4076 4093 4095 4106 4123 4150 4159 4176 4358 4381 4393 4447 4456 4496 4504 4583 4604 4621 4652 4711 4715 4725 4750 4880 4937 4951 4952 4956 4962 5080 5144 5149 5196 5247 5402 5468 5519 5598 5633 5651 5652 5705 5774 5881 5921 5936 5965 5977 5992 6013 6019 6167 6250 6340 6458 6549 6558 6589 6599 6605 6649 6748 6751 6753 6777 6888 6929 6942 6950 6978 6995 7064 7122 7215 7221 7270 7300 7340 7384 7393 7407 7453 7460 7484 7485 7569 7669 7684 7715 7782 7793 7798 7811 7832 7885 7902 7903 7918 7920 7973 7990 8169 8204 8216 8220 8225 8235 8279 8364 8365 8408 8423 8427 8495 8511 8532 8690 8739 8757 8759 8782 8812 8840 8869 8883 8892 8903 8953 9029 9069 9070 9114 9121 9275 9288 9319 9514 9516 9524 9560 9567 9577 9594 9602 9633 9671 9706 9707 9716 9726 9745 9755 9766 9797 9807 9813 9831 9908 9950 9961 9979

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.