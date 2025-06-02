403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shillong Teer Result Today, June 2, 2025: Check Winning Numbers And Game Details
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The traditional archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, continues to draw enthusiastic participation across Meghalaya and neighbouring states. Organised daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game uniquely blends sport and chance-offering players a legal and culturally rich lottery experience.</p><p>On June 2, 2025, the winning numbers for all major Teer draws-including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Night Teer-were released. These games not only provide entertainment but also help preserve the indigenous sport of archery among local communities.</p><h2>Teer Results for June 2, 2025</h2><p><strong>Shillong Morning Teer</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: 02</li> <li>Second Round: 38</li></ul><p><strong>Juwai Morning Teer</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: 70</li> <li>Second Round: 52</li></ul><p><strong>Juwai Teer (Afternoon)</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: To be declared at 2:15 PM</li> <li>Second Round: To be declared at 3:00 PM</li></ul><p><strong>Shillong Teer (Main Draw)</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: To be declared at 4:30 PM</li> <li>Second Round: To be declared at 5:15 PM</li></ul><p><strong>Khanapara Teer</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: Result at 4:35 PM</li> <li>Second Round: Result at 5:00 PM</li></ul><p><strong>Jowai & Ladrymbai Teer</strong></p><ul> <li>Jowai Result: 4:35 PM</li> <li>Ladrymbai Result: 4:40 PM</li></ul><p><strong>Shillong Night Teer</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: 7:15 PM</li> <li>Second Round: 8:00 PM</li></ul><p><strong>Jowai Night Teer</strong></p><ul> <li>First Round: 8:15 PM</li> <li>Second Round: 9:00 PM</li></ul><h2>What is Shillong Teer and how is it played?</h2><p>Shillong Teer is unlike conventional lotteries. It involves professional archers shooting arrows at a target in two timed rounds-30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second. Participants place bets by choosing numbers between 0 and 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target in each round.</p><p>Tickets are sold in Rs 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 denominations at authorised counters. Payouts depend on the bet amount and accuracy of prediction. For instance:</p><ul> <li>A correct prediction in the first round with a Rs 1 ticket can win around Rs 80</li> <li>In the second round, a correct guess may fetch Rs 60</li> <li>Predicting both rounds correctly with a Rs 1 ticket can yield up to Rs 4,000</li></ul>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment