Shillong Teer Result Today, June 2, 2025: Check Winning Numbers And Game Details

The traditional archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, continues to draw enthusiastic participation across Meghalaya and neighbouring states. Organised daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game uniquely blends sport and chance-offering players a legal and culturally rich lottery experience.

On June 2, 2025, the winning numbers for all major Teer draws-including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Night Teer-were released. These games not only provide entertainment but also help preserve the indigenous sport of archery among local communities.

Teer Results for June 2, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

First Round: 02

Second Round: 38

Juwai Morning Teer

First Round: 70

Second Round: 52

Juwai Teer (Afternoon)

First Round: To be declared at 2:15 PM

Second Round: To be declared at 3:00 PM

Shillong Teer (Main Draw)

First Round: To be declared at 4:30 PM

Second Round: To be declared at 5:15 PM

Khanapara Teer

First Round: Result at 4:35 PM

Second Round: Result at 5:00 PM

Jowai & Ladrymbai Teer

Jowai Result: 4:35 PM

Ladrymbai Result: 4:40 PM

Shillong Night Teer

First Round: 7:15 PM

Second Round: 8:00 PM

Jowai Night Teer

First Round: 8:15 PM

Second Round: 9:00 PM

What is Shillong Teer and how is it played?

Shillong Teer is unlike conventional lotteries. It involves professional archers shooting arrows at a target in two timed rounds-30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second. Participants place bets by choosing numbers between 0 and 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target in each round.

Tickets are sold in Rs 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 denominations at authorised counters. Payouts depend on the bet amount and accuracy of prediction. For instance: