Stop Interfering And Pressuring The Police: Union Minister Somanna Criticises Karnataka Government Over Law And Order
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Bidar: "Stop interfering and pressuring the police department. First, focus on curbing theft and robbery, and then everything will be fine. A traitor is a traitor," said Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, issuing sharp advice to the Karnataka state government during his visit to Bidar on Sunday.</p><p><strong>On Mangaluru communal clashes </strong></p><p>Addressing recent communal tensions in Mangaluru, Somanna emphasised, "Mangaluru is not just home to Hindus; it is also home to Muslims and Christians. The Congress government must understand that the BJP does not make provocative speeches for political gain."</p><p>He further stated,“Blaming others is easy for those who lack administrative capacity. During our tenure, all communities lived in harmony. The current rise in crime is due to poor governance.”</p><p><strong>Jan Aushadhi centres must continue </strong></p><p>Somanna also voiced concern over the state's decision to discontinue Jan Aushadhi centres. "Politics should not interfere with development. I urge the state government to reverse its decision," he said.</p><p>Recalling the scheme's origin, he noted, "The Jan Aushadhi initiative was started by the late Ananth Kumar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to provide affordable medicines to the poor. I was also a minister at the time."</p><p>Somanna added that he has already written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and plans to meet them soon to appeal for the continuation of the programme.</p><p><strong>Kamal Haasan should apologise to Kannadigas </strong></p><p>Responding to actor Kamal Haasan's recent controversial remark about the Kannada language, Somanna said, "An apology won't lower your dignity. If you admit your mistake and move forward, you'll be remembered. Otherwise, you'll be forgotten."</p><p>He added,“Mr Kamal Haasan, you're over 70 years old; don't be stubborn. It's inappropriate to speak carelessly about Kannada and Kannadigas.”</p>
