403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Actor Sonu Sood Prays For 'Happiness', 'Prosperity' At Lord Venkateswara Temple
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer prayers on Monday morning. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.</p><p>While speaking to ANI after offering prayers at the temple, the 'Fateh' actor shared details about his upcoming project and recalled his first visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple 25 years ago. </p><p>"When I came here for the first time, it was 25 years ago. Today, I come here with my family. I pray for happiness, peace and prosperity for all in the world. We are starting a new project, a film 'Nandi' - I am acting and directing both. It will begin soon," said Sonu Sood. </p><p>The actor donned a peach pink Kurta for his holy visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple. <img></p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment