Indian Railways Now Using Drones To Clean Trains And Stations In Major Tech Leap (WATCH)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Indian Railways has started using drones to clean train coaches and station premises. The project began in April at Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam, where drones were deployed to clean difficult-to-reach parts of trains and platforms.

Indian Railways using drones to clean the trains Initiative by @RailMinIndia

May 23, 2025

Ministry of Railways' smart move

According to the Ministry of Railways, this smart move helps improve both speed and quality of cleaning.“They reach tough spots on coaches and station structures. A smart leap toward hygienic and cleaner Railways,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a first-of-its-kind move, NFR used drones to clean Kamakhya Station, Assam!Benefits:- Efficiency and precision in cleaning- Reaches tough spots on coaches & station structuresA smart leap toward hygienic & cleaner Railways!

April 26, 2025

These drones are equipped with high-pressure water nozzles and are controlled remotely by trained personnel. This method replaces traditional manual cleaning, which was not only time-consuming but also risky for the workers involved.

Last month, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh shared a video of these drones in action.“For a nation's progress, modern and advanced machinery is essential,” he wrote in a post.

Indian Railways is now using drones to clean train coaches-this is the face of a New India, driven by self-reliant technology a nation's progress, modern & advanced machinery is essential.

May 22, 2025

This is not the first time Indian Railways has turned to drones. Since 2018, it has used drone technology for inspecting and monitoring railway tracks and assets. In 2020, it introduced 'Ninja Unmanned Aerial Vehicles' to enhance surveillance and improve infrastructure safety. These drones can stream live video, track movements in real-time, and switch to automatic failsafe mode when needed.

Other recent tech in use

Apart from drones, Indian Railways has also introduced Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV systems with facial recognition at major stations. These systems help monitor crowds, identify suspects, and improve overall passenger safety. Additionally, sensor-based automatic coach washing plants have been set up at multiple depots to clean trains more efficiently, using less water and manpower.