IOB Stock Jumps 6%: SEBI RA Prameela Balakkala Sees Breakout From Demand Zone


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Public-sector bank stocks rallied significantly on Monday, including Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), which surged nearly 6%.</p> <p>SEBI-registered analyst Prameela Balakkala notes that the stock is reacting from a strong demand zone, suggesting institutional accumulation.  </p> <p>IOB currently trades above the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating bullish momentum.  </p> <p>The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising, confirming increasing strength and potential continuation towards higher resistance levels.  </p> <p>Volume trends also support this bullish outlook, with expanding turnover enhancing its breakout potential. </p> <p>Balakkala emphasizes that traders must monitor price sustainability above the identified demand zone and trend confirmation near key technical levels for a strong up-move. </p> <p>She identified a mid-term target at ₹44-45 and ₹49 range with support between ₹37-38.</p> <p>Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment is 'bullish' amid 'high' message volumes. </p> <img> <span>IOB sentiment and message volume on June 2 as of 1:00 am IST. | source: Stocktwits</span> <p>IOB shares have fallen 18% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>PSU bank stocks rallied on Monday, driven by favourable macroeconomic data on Friday. India's economy grew by 7.4% between January and March, a better-than-expected print showing a significant increase from the previous quarter's 6.2% growth.</p> <p>All eyes now shift to Friday's Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting verdict. Market expects continued policy support and is pricing in a 25 basis points rate cut on June 6. </p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

