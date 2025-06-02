403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IOB Stock Jumps 6%: SEBI RA Prameela Balakkala Sees Breakout From Demand Zone
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Public-sector bank stocks rallied significantly on Monday, including Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), which surged nearly 6%.</p> <p>SEBI-registered analyst Prameela Balakkala notes that the stock is reacting from a strong demand zone, suggesting institutional accumulation. </p> <p>IOB currently trades above the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating bullish momentum. </p> <p>The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising, confirming increasing strength and potential continuation towards higher resistance levels. </p> <p>Volume trends also support this bullish outlook, with expanding turnover enhancing its breakout potential. </p> <p>Balakkala emphasizes that traders must monitor price sustainability above the identified demand zone and trend confirmation near key technical levels for a strong up-move. </p> <p>She identified a mid-term target at ₹44-45 and ₹49 range with support between ₹37-38.</p> <p>Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment is 'bullish' amid 'high' message volumes. </p> <img> <span>IOB sentiment and message volume on June 2 as of 1:00 am IST. | source: Stocktwits</span> <p>IOB shares have fallen 18% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>PSU bank stocks rallied on Monday, driven by favourable macroeconomic data on Friday. India's economy grew by 7.4% between January and March, a better-than-expected print showing a significant increase from the previous quarter's 6.2% growth.</p> <p>All eyes now shift to Friday's Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting verdict. Market expects continued policy support and is pricing in a 25 basis points rate cut on June 6. </p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment