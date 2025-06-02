403
Yatharth Hospital Shares: SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma Sees 25% Upside Potential
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Yatharth Hospital shares have rebounded nearly 45% from their March lows, even as the stock trades at a valuation discount to larger peers. </p> <p>SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma observes that this stock is showing a strong blend of technical momentum and fundamental strength as it expands into underpenetrated tier II and III cities in India, such as Faridabad, Jhansi, and Noida Extension. </p> <p>According to Sharma, growth triggers include a robust oncology vertical contributing 10% of revenue and a net cash position of ₹500 crore to support growth initiatives.</p> <p>The company reported 31% growth in revenues at ₹880 crore in FY25, while net profit rose 14% to ₹130.6 crore. Growth and margins have held despite expansion, indicating capital efficiency. </p> <p>Strategically, Yatharth is consolidating hospital assets in the ₹100 to ₹160 crore range and scaling high-ARPOB specialties post-acquisition, while avoiding heavy debt to preserve operating cash flows.</p> <p>On the technical charts, the stock price has broken above a 6-month descending trendline in April and held above the ₹495–505 support zone. </p> <p>Sharma sees the next visible hurdle at ₹538.35, with the potential to rise to ₹630–₹640 by September, if the momentum holds.</p> <p>He adds that a decisive close below ₹480 would break the rising trendline and negate the current structural thesis.</p> <p>Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment flipped to 'bearish' from 'extremely bullish' a week ago, amid very high message chatter. </p> <img> <span>Yatharth Hospitals sentiment and message volume on June 2 as of 12:15 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits</span> <p>Yatharth shares have fallen 9% year-to-date (YTD). </p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
