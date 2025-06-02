403
Top Zelensky aide states Ukraine ‘can’t afford’ it if US withdraws from war
(MENAFN) Ukraine cannot afford to lose military assistance from the United States in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky, told French outlet Le Point on Friday. He emphasized that US aid remains “vital” for Kiev’s war efforts.
While the previous US administration was Ukraine’s biggest donor, President Donald Trump, who returned to office earlier this year, has not approved new military aid for Ukraine. The last aid package authorized under former President Joe Biden is expected to expire by mid-summer.
Trump, who promised during his campaign to end the conflict quickly, has recently indicated he may step back from peace mediation unless Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement. He has also questioned US obligations to NATO allies unless they increase defense spending, repeatedly urging Europe to manage its own security issues independently.
Podoliak praised Europe for its strong support for Ukraine but noted that the continent’s ongoing rearmament means it cannot provide sufficient assistance at this time. He warned that this transformation will take time—a costly delay for Ukraine, measured in lives lost.
He stressed that the US must not withdraw from the conflict, as its military backing is crucial not only for Ukraine but for Europe as a whole. Podoliak echoed Kiev’s position that Russia poses a threat to Europe and seeks dominance—claims Russia denies.
Russia has condemned Western military aid to Ukraine, arguing it prolongs the war and obstructs peace. Last week, Russia and Ukraine resumed direct peace talks in Istanbul after a three-year break and agreed to maintain contact and conduct a large prisoner swap, which took place on Sunday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that draft ceasefire proposals are expected to be exchanged once the prisoner swap concludes.
